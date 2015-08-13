Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
ECONOMIC DATA
Poland's statistics office will publish July consumer price
index data at 1200 GMT. Also at 1200 GMT, the central bank will
publish July M3 money supply and June current account data.
TAURON
Poland's utility Tauron said on Wednesday the state treasury
dismissed three members of the company's supervisory board and
appointed Jaroslaw Zagorowski, the former chief executive of
coking coal miner JSW, as one of the five new members.
Parkiet daily said the changes in Tauron's supervisory board
made changes in the company's management board more likely.
FX MORTGAGES
President Andrzej Duda told tabloid Fakt that every solution
that equalises the oppportunities of banks and borrowers is
good, but declined to say whether he would sign the new version
of a bill on foreign currency mortgage conversion approved by
the lower chamber of parliament.
SPENDING RULE
Opposition party Law and Justice, which leads opinion polls
ahead of October's parliamentary election, plans to modify the
spending rule to allow for higher public spending in relation to
gross domestic product, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
MSCI POLAND
Analysts cited by Parkiet daily expect that Alior Bank
and CCC may be given higher weighs in the
MSCI Poland Standard index.
(Editing by Alison Williams)