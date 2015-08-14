Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
JSW
ING Bank Slaski, the only private debt holder of
Polish troubled coking coal producer JSW, presses the miner to
buy back some of its bonds in the nearest term, Puls Biznesu
daily said on Friday quoting its sources close to the bank.
PGNiG
PGNiG, Poland's biggest gas distributor, posted an 84
percent jump in its second-quarter net profit, beating forecasts
due to lower gas import costs and smaller-than-expected negative
impact of impairments.
Poland's energy market watchdog URE said on Thursday it
approved a 6.5-percent cut in gas prices for households in a
tariff binding until the end of this year.
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer, KGHM, may postpone or suspend
some investment projects if prices of the metal remain at
current low levels in the long term, the company said on
Thursday.
The company also reiterated its 2015 sales and output
targets, after a weaker zloty helped it beat market forecasts
with a 35-percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to 824
million zlotys.
DATA
The statistics office is to publish its preliminary GDP
reading for the second quarter of 2015 at 0800 GMT. Its flash
estimate indicated growth of 3.6 percent.
The central bank will publish July net inflation at 1200
GMT.
BPH
The Polish lender, put up for sale by its U.S. owner General
Electric, sees "relatively high" interest from potential
buyers and is now considering which bidder to enter talks with,
daily Parkiet quoted BPH CEO Richard Gaskin as saying.
