Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
FX MORTGAGES
Head of Poland's bank association said that financial
watchdog KNF's estimation of costs for lenders of the proposed
bill on FX mortgage conversion was too low, as it did not
include costs for the economy and of potential international
disputes, PAP agency reported on Sunday.
KNF put the cost of the bill for lenders at 22 billion
zlotys.
AGORA
Agora, publisher of Gazeta Wyborcza daily, plans to set up
at least two TV channels on top of its share in the movie
channel Stopklatka TV, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting Agora's
chief executive Bartosz Hejka as saying.
SUPERMARKETS
Poland's 10 biggest supermarket chains were to pay 500
million zlotys ($132.69 million) in income tax last year, due to
lower profitability, Rzeczpospolita reported. Supermarkets'
turnover reached 110 billion zlotys.
AD MARKET
Media house Starlink forecasts that advertising spending in
Poland will rise by up to 3.3 percent this year, Rzeczpospolita
reported. In the first half of the year they rose 2.8 percent
year-on-year to 3.73 billion zlotys.
INVESTMENT FUNDS
The number of clients at Polish investment funds rose by
almost 93,000 to 2.15 million in the first half of the year,
mostly in the first quarter, daily Parkiet reported.
PRESIDENT
Krzysztof Szczerski, one of the aides to Poland's news
president Andrzej Duda, reiterated in his interview for weekly
Wprost that the president wants NATO bases in Poland and eyes
euro entry only when it is economically beneficial.
VIETNAM
Poland is negotiating a 250 million euro loan to Vietnam to
co-finance investments by Polish companies, including chemical
maker Ciech and Asseco Poland, the
Vietnamese embassy's counsellor told daily Puls Biznesu.
COAL
Polish state-run fund TF Silesia may consider lowering its
38-percent stake in Polish rail track builder Torpol to
help finance the ailing coal industry in Poland, daily Puls
Biznesu quoted TF Silesia's CEO as saying.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX