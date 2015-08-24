Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ENEA, BOGDANKA

Polish third biggest power firm Enea said it would stop taking coal from its biggest supplier Bogdanka as it could not reach an agreement on 2016 prices, Enea said on Friday.

Bogdanka CEO Zbigniew Stopa told daily Parkiet he still counted on some compromise with Enea, adding his company was searching for new clients.

POLITICAL POLL

Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) leads the latest opinion poll with a 40.4-percent reading, with the ruling Civic Platform (PO) trailing at 19 percent, according to a poll by IBRiS for Super Express daily.

GRUPA NOWY STYL

Polish office furniture maker, one of the biggest of its kind in Europe, is to announce a takeover of its Swiss rival Sitag, which based one of its facilities in Poland, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted its sources as saying.

KOMPANIA WEGLOWA

Europe's largest coal maker, Poland's ailing Kompania Weglowa (KW) and its owner - the state treasury - expect the company to book a core profit EBITDA of 2.19 billion zlotys ($591.3 million) in 2017, with analysts and insiders doubting the bases for such forecasts, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

