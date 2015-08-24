Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
ENEA, BOGDANKA
Polish third biggest power firm Enea said it would stop
taking coal from its biggest supplier Bogdanka as it could not
reach an agreement on 2016 prices, Enea said on Friday.
Bogdanka CEO Zbigniew Stopa told daily Parkiet he still
counted on some compromise with Enea, adding his company was
searching for new clients.
POLITICAL POLL
Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) leads
the latest opinion poll with a 40.4-percent reading, with the
ruling Civic Platform (PO) trailing at 19 percent, according to
a poll by IBRiS for Super Express daily.
GRUPA NOWY STYL
Polish office furniture maker, one of the biggest of its
kind in Europe, is to announce a takeover of its Swiss rival
Sitag, which based one of its facilities in Poland, daily
Rzeczpospolita quoted its sources as saying.
KOMPANIA WEGLOWA
Europe's largest coal maker, Poland's ailing Kompania
Weglowa (KW) and its owner - the state treasury - expect the
company to book a core profit EBITDA of 2.19 billion zlotys
($591.3 million) in 2017, with analysts and insiders doubting
the bases for such forecasts, daily Puls Biznesu reported.
