RATES
The central bank is to announce its interest rates decision
on Wednesday.
PGE
Poland's largest utility plans spin-offs after record
impairments made it book 5.1 billion zloty ($1.4 billion) loss
in the first half of the year. Its CEO hinted at selling the
group's telecoms arm Exatel, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
MOODY'S
According to the rating agency, the dramatic rise in local
currency sovereign debt issuance reduces emerging market
countries' vulnerability to shocks.
