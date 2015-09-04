Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
FX LOANS
The draft law that fixes the issue of foreign exchange loans
may not be implemented because the ruling Civic Platform party
may send it back to a parliamentary panel once it is accepted by
the upper chamber of parliament. Then parliament may not have
enough time to vote the bill before an October general election,
Gazeta Wyborcza said, quoting an unnamed source.
MERLIN.PL
Czerwona Torebka, owner of Merlin.pl, the home-grown rival
to giants such as Amazon, plans to sell it to investment funds,
Gazeta Wyborcza said.
MIGRANTS
The European Union (EU) may impose on Poland a 7,000-8,000
people quota on top of more than 2,000 refugees it has already
agreed to accept, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said quoting the EU's
proposals based on criteria such as number of citizens, and size
of the economy.
ASSECO POLAND
Eastern Europe's largest software maker has agreed to buy
61.4 percent of Portugal-based rival Exictos for 21.5 million
euros ($24 million), strengthening its position in Africa,
Asseco said on Thursday.
