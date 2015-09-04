Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

FX LOANS

The draft law that fixes the issue of foreign exchange loans may not be implemented because the ruling Civic Platform party may send it back to a parliamentary panel once it is accepted by the upper chamber of parliament. Then parliament may not have enough time to vote the bill before an October general election, Gazeta Wyborcza said, quoting an unnamed source.

MERLIN.PL

Czerwona Torebka, owner of Merlin.pl, the home-grown rival to giants such as Amazon, plans to sell it to investment funds, Gazeta Wyborcza said.

MIGRANTS

The European Union (EU) may impose on Poland a 7,000-8,000 people quota on top of more than 2,000 refugees it has already agreed to accept, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said quoting the EU's proposals based on criteria such as number of citizens, and size of the economy.

ASSECO POLAND

Eastern Europe's largest software maker has agreed to buy 61.4 percent of Portugal-based rival Exictos for 21.5 million euros ($24 million), strengthening its position in Africa, Asseco said on Thursday.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Editing by David Clarke)