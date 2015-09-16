Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
ECONOMIC DATA
Poland's statistics office will publish corporate employment
and wages data for August at 1200 GMT. Separately, the central
bank will publish August net inflation data, also at 1200 GMT.
mBANK, COMMERZBANK
Germany's Commerzbank does not want to sell its Polish unit
mBank and plans to stay in Poland despite the country's plans to
implement a Swiss-franc mortgage conversion bill and banking
tax, Poland's weekly Polityka quoted Commerzbank CEO Martin
Blessing as saying.
ENEA, BOGDANKA
Polish financial market regulator KNF will look into Enea's
bid to buy its coal supplier Bogdanka after it terminated a
long-term supplies contract sending the miner's shares down to
all-time-low, Rzeczpospolita daily said.
FREQUENCY AUCTION
Telecom operators Polkomtel and P4 want appropriate
institutions to ask the constitutional tribunal to examine
whether the ministry's of administration and digitisation plans
to stop the auction of 4G mobile broadband frequencies would be
in line with the law, Rzeczpospolita daily said.
IDEA BANK
Poland's lender Idea Bank, controlled by billionaire Leszek
Czarnecki, plans to sell its unit specializing in debt
collecting GetBack it said on Tuesday.
RAILWAYS
Polish government approved a plan on Tuesday to invest 67.5
billion zlotys into its railways by 2023, Puls Biznesu daily
said.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
