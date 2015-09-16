Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ECONOMIC DATA

Poland's statistics office will publish corporate employment and wages data for August at 1200 GMT. Separately, the central bank will publish August net inflation data, also at 1200 GMT.

mBANK, COMMERZBANK

Germany's Commerzbank does not want to sell its Polish unit mBank and plans to stay in Poland despite the country's plans to implement a Swiss-franc mortgage conversion bill and banking tax, Poland's weekly Polityka quoted Commerzbank CEO Martin Blessing as saying.

ENEA, BOGDANKA

Polish financial market regulator KNF will look into Enea's bid to buy its coal supplier Bogdanka after it terminated a long-term supplies contract sending the miner's shares down to all-time-low, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

FREQUENCY AUCTION

Telecom operators Polkomtel and P4 want appropriate institutions to ask the constitutional tribunal to examine whether the ministry's of administration and digitisation plans to stop the auction of 4G mobile broadband frequencies would be in line with the law, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

IDEA BANK

Poland's lender Idea Bank, controlled by billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, plans to sell its unit specializing in debt collecting GetBack it said on Tuesday.

RAILWAYS

Polish government approved a plan on Tuesday to invest 67.5 billion zlotys into its railways by 2023, Puls Biznesu daily said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

