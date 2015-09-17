Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland's statistics office will publish August retail sales, industrial output and PPI data at 1200 GMT. The central bank is to publish minutes from its September sitting also at 1200 GMT.

JSW

Poland's state-controlled coal miner JSW, European Union's largest producer of coking coal, said on Wednesday it had decided to scrap certain benefits for retired workers, which could raise its cash flows by around 70 million zlotys ($19 million) annually.

BANK POCZTOWY IPO

Bank Pocztowy IPO-BPOC.WA, controlled by the Polish post and state lender PKO BP, may postpone its Warsaw bourse debut plans if its owners decide to support it with additional capital, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

PKN

Poland's No.1 oil refiner said its gas-fired energy unit in Wloclawek will be finished in the second quarter of 2016, and not in December this year as was earlier planned.

According to daily Parkiet, last-month's fire at PKN-controlled Unipetrol's Litvinov steam cracker plant in northern Czech Republic could mean losses of around 560 million zlotys ($150.5 million).

WIRTUALNA POLSKA

Poland's online media group said it bought the financial products comparison website Finansowysupermarket.pl for 12 million zlotys, expanding its e-commerce arm.

