Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
UNEMPLOYMENT DATA
Polish statistics office will publish registered
unemployment data for August at 0800 GMT.
REFUGEES
Poland will accept about 5,000 migrants in addition to the
about 2,000 it had already agreed to receive, Deputy Foreign
Minister Rafal Trzaskowski told Polish media late on Tuesday.
BANKING TAX
Apart from proposals for a tax on bank assets or a tax on
financial transactions, the main opposition party, which leads
opinion polls ahead of October elections, is also considering an
alternative version where banks' liabilities would be taxed,
Puls Biznesu reported.
PGNIG
Poland's state-controlled gas firm PGNIG plans to seek
further concessions for gas exploration in Norway this year, the
company's deputy chief executive was quoted as saying by daily
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
JERONIMO MARTINS
Biedronka, the Polish arm of Portuguese retailer Jeronimo
Martins, plans to open 300 outlets in the next three years,
Jeronimo's country manager in Poland, Pedro Pereira Da Silva,
told Rzeczpospolita daily.
TVN
U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) said on
Wednesday it plans to purchase the remaining 1.24-percent stake
in Polish broadcaster TVN, offering 20 zlotys per share.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX