Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DIPLOMACY

Poland said on Saturday it would summon Russia's envoy after he said Warsaw was partly to blame for the outbreak of World War Two, continuing a spat which has seen the Polish ambassador in Moscow summoned twice in just over a week.

AIRBUS

A lawmaker from Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), which is leading opinion polls ahead of the October election, said the party will not agree to award to Airbus Group a $3 billion contract to supply army helicopters if PiS wins power, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.

Antoni Macierewicz, who has been mentioned by local media as defence minister in a potential PiS-led government, also said that the number of soldiers in the Polish army should rise to 150-180 thousand from the current 100,000,

PGE

Poland's largest utility PGE plans at the turn of 2015 and 2016 to send out invitations for taking part in a tender to consortia interested in constructing the country's first nuclear power plant, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

ENEA

Poland's No.3 power group Enea has started a due diligence at the state-owned and loss-making coal miner KHW, Parkiet daily reported. KHW employs about 15,000 people.

FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS TAX

A tax on financial transactions considered by main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), which is leading in opinion polls, would lower the competitiveness of Poland's financial markets and lead to an exodus of investors, chief executive of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, told Parkiet daily.

Separately, an expert from PiS, Piotr Glinski, told Rzeczpospolita daily that a financial transactions tax, which is considered by PiS as an alternative to a bank tax, would involve a 0.14 percent tax on shares and bonds and 0.07 percent on derivatives.

C.BANK REPORT ON COMPANIES

Poland's central bank will present a report on the situation of companies in the second quarter at 0800 GMT.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland's Cyfrowy said on Friday that Standard & Poor's Rating Services (S&P) upgraded its long-term corporate credit rating from BB to BB+, with a stable outlook.

PKN ORLEN

Lithuania is willing to help finance construction of an oil pipeline linking the country's only refinery to the Baltic Sea, the energy minister said, a project that could revive profits at the Polish-owned facility.

TAURON

Talks between RSG, the joint special purpose vehicle of utility Tauron and FTF Columbus, and the state-owned firm SRK managing the sale of the Brzeszcze coal mine are extended until Sept. 30, SRK said late on Friday.

EBRD

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Friday it wants to buy shares in PKP Energetyka from CVC fund for up to 50 million euros ($56 million).

LOTOS

Poland's second-biggest oil refiner Lotos plans to increase the number of petrol stations from 459 to 470 within the next few months, and is looking to increase its retail market share to 10 percent by the end of the year, daily Parkiet reported.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

