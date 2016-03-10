Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
COURT
Poland's top court ruled on Wednesday that the government's
planned overhaul of the tribunal was illegal, deepening a
constitutional crisis that has stirred concerns about democracy
and the rule of law in the EU's largest eastern member.
BOGDANKA
Polish coal miner Bogdanka said on Wednesday it estimated
its 2015 net loss at 280 million zlotys ($72 million), which
compares with a net profit of 273 million zlotys in 2014 as it
had to write down the value of its assets due to the fall in
coal prices.
ENEA
Poland's third biggest power group Enea said on Wednesday it
estimated its 2015 net loss at 399 million zlotys ($101.90
million), which compares with a 908 million-zloty net profit in
2014, due to asset value impairments.
DEVELOPERS
Real estate developer Griffin Group is planning to take over
one of its competitors to become Poland's biggest company in
this sector, its Chief Executive Officer was quoted as saying by
Rzeczpospolita daily.
OCHNIK IPO
Leather goods producer Ochnik is considering an initial
public offering, Puls Biznesu daily said. The company with
revenues of 100 million zlotys a year will issue new shares
worth several dozen million zlotys.
ZE PAK
Lignite coal producer ZE PAK said late on Wednesday it had
created write-downs worth 1.88 billion zlotys for 2015 due to
tests that pointed to the loss in value of some of its assets.
CD PROJEKT
Poland's leading video games producer CD Projekt said in a
statement that its net profit rose to 342 million zlotys last
year from 5 million zlotys a year earlier.
TAURON
The management board of Poland's state-controlled utility
Tauron has recommended paying out a dividend of 0.1 zlotys
($0.0254) per share for 2015, the company said in a statement on
Thursday. Tauron's dividend for 2014 stood at 0.15 zlotys per
share.
($1 = 3.9282 zlotys)