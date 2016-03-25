Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
WORK SERVICE
HR firm, Work Service, may issue new shares in 2017-2018 to
finance its planned acquisitions, its Chief Executive Officer
Maciej Witucki was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.
BANK GUARANTEE FUND
Presidential economic advisor, Zdzislaw Sokal, was named as
a new president of the Bank Guarantee Fund (BFG), Rzeczpospolita
said.
FX LOANS
Head of the financial watchdog KNF Andrzej Jakubiak has
asked central bank governor Marek Belka to hold a Financial
Stability Committee meeting on March 31 to discuss ways to
resolve the Swiss franc-denominated credit issue, Rzeczpospolita
said.
EUROCASH
Polish wholesale chain Eurocash main shareholder Luis Amaral
told Parkiet daily that the planned retail tax will most
probably hit both retailers and consumers.
AMBRA
Alcohol maker Ambra's Chief Operating Officer Robert Ogor
told Parkiet daily that the dividend from 2015 profits will be
at least similar to last year's. For 2014 the company paid 0.43
zloty ($0.1125) per share.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.8234 zlotys)