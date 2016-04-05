Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
BONDS
Poland's finance ministry will publish bond supply for
Thursday auction at around 1300 GMT.
CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
The paralysis in Poland's constitutional court puts Warsaw
at risk of a lawsuit in the European Court of Human Rights, the
head of the rights body the Council of Europe said on Monday.
CCC, LPP
March was a relatively bad month in terms of sales for the
leading Polish retailers LPP and CCC, and the whole first
quarter may show weak results, Parkiet daily said, citing
analysts and companies monthly reports.
GE
The medium-sized mutual fund Altus may be again interested
in buying its rival BPH TFI, which still owned by General
Electric after it sold its Polish unit Bank BPH, excluding the
fund and mortgage portfolio, Parkiet daily said.
AMAZON
Amazon plans to hire 1,000 people in Poland in 2016 on top
of 4,500 workers it already employs, its operational director
for Europe Steven Harman told Rzeczpospolita daily.
