Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
CURRENT ACCOUNT DATA
The central bank will release February current account data
at 1200 GMT.
CONSTITUTIONAL TRIBUNAL
The European Parliament is expected to adopt a resolution on
Wednesday urging the Polish government to end the paralysis of
the constitutional tribunal, which threatens democracy, and to
fully respect the tribunal's rulings, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
daily reported.
POLL ON DEMOCRACY
Sixty three percent of Poles think democracy in Poland is at
risk due to the conflict over the constitutional court, while 34
percent believe there is no such risk, a poll by IBRiS for
Rzeczpospolita daily showed on Wednesday.
LOTOS
The supervisory board of Polish refiner Lotos is likely to
dismiss long-serving chief executive Pawel Olechnowicz,
Rzeczpospolita daily reported without naming its sources.
Puls Biznesu daily said current head of Lotos supervisory
board Robert Pietryszyn is likely to become interim chief
executive after Olechnowicz's dismissal.
BGZ
The Polish BNP Paribas unit said on Wednesday it
plans to increase the return on equity (ROE) to around 10
percent and win an over 5-percent share of the market in credits
and deposits by the end of 2018.
DIVERSE
Private equity fund Abris has started the process of selling
its Etos company, which owns the clothing brand Diverse, Puls
Biznesu daily reported without naming its sources.
DEVELOPERS
Twelve housing developers, which include some of the biggest
firms in the sector in Poland, have increased the number of
flats sold in the first quarter by 17 percent year-on-year
despite the introduction of a bank tax and a higher capital
requirement for mortgages, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX