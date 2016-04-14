Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RETAIL TAX

Poland is likely to implement a flat-rate retail tax at 0.9 percent of monthly revenue, a minister said on Wednesday, moving away from earlier plans for a progressive rate.

RATES

Polish rate-setter Grazyna Ancyparowicz said a rate cut would be justified if hot money from countries with negative interest rates flows into Poland and destabilises its financial system, but the probability of such an action is low.

BOEING

Poland may purchase 24 attack helicopters Apache AH-64 from U.S. Boeing, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting unnamed sources. The transaction may be worth 5-6 billion zlotys ($1.31-1.58 billion), it also said.

IDEA BANK

Polish lender Idea Bank said on Wednesday it bought a 50 pct stake in Getin Leasing from LC Corp BV. The price was set at 185 million zlotys and an additional payment equal to 50 percent of Getin Leasing's consolidated net profit for 2016, Idea Bank said in a statement.

DATA

Poland's central bank will publish M3 money supply data for March at 1200 GMT.

TREASURY BONDS

Poland has already met this year's needs to borrow in hard currencies and is unlikely to issue any dollar- or euro-denominated debt in 2016, a deputy finance minister said on Wednesday.

** Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. **

