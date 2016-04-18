Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Statistics office will release corporate wages and corporate employment data for March at 1200 GMT.

SWISS FRANC LOANS

Poland should solve the problem of mortgages denominated in Swiss-franc as well as "toxic" financial products, the head of ruling Law and Justice party Jaroslaw Kaczynski told wSieci weekly.

Kaczynski added that this will be a "serious operation", with central bank involvement.

TAURON

Tauron TPE.WA is determined to keep its debt under control and could consider cutting investment, a temporary dividend freeze or issuing new shares to do so, the chief executive of Poland's second-largest power producer told Reuters in an interview.

CCC

Poland's CCC, Eastern Europe's largest shoe retailer, swung to a net loss in the first quarter of 2016 due to poor weather and an earlier Easter than last year, but still expects a big rise in 2016 sales, its deputy chief said.

COAL

For generations, the region of Silesia has been at the heart of Poland's love affair with coal as a source of pride and heroism. But Poland's biggest mining firm risks running out of cash at the end of the month. In the past, funds somehow appeared. This time, however, they may not.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Poland Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said on Friday Russia has the potential to destroy countries and therefore poses more of an existential threat than groups like the Islamic State.

NATO

Poland wants NATO defence units -- not only soldiers but also military infrastructure, to stay for good on its territory, and is negotiating the issue with NATO, president's top foreign policy adviser Krzysztof Szczerski told Rzeczpospolita daily.

He added that a potential attack of foreign army on Poland should automatically entail a NATO response.

ENERGY

Poland mulls launching special auctions for the biggest power consumers in summer, in which they would offer to cut their consumption for certain amount of money, which would help Poland avoid power shortages, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting its sources.

KGHM

Europe's No.2 copper producer, Poland's KGHM, already moved to curb investments as part of its new strategy, which is to be presented in detail next month, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

RATES

Poland's monetary council could potentially use non-standard actions if needed, similar to those implemented in Hungary, Eryk Lon, the panel's newly appointed member, told Nasz Dziennik daily without providing details.

He also said that if a risk of economic slowdown appears, one should seriously consider another rate cut.

TAXES

The Polish government may launch analyses over unifying the personal income tax (PIT) and the health care and social security contributions, daily Puls Biznesu reported without naming its sources.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

