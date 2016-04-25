(Corrects currency to euros from zlotys in Daimler investment
CENTRAL BANK, RETIREMENT AGE
Poland's President Andrzej Duda said he has selected a
successor to Marek Belka as head of the central bank, adding
that he was sure the appointee -- whom he did not name -- would
be welcomed by financial markets.
Duda also said he hoped that legislation lowering the
retirement age - one of his key election pledges - could be
passed this year.
DAIMLER
Poland is likely to be the location of a new Mercedes engine
factory, an investment worth roughly 800 million euros, which
could employ up to 1,500 people, daily Rzeczpospolita reported
citing unnamed Polish government and German sources.
FX LOANS
Any losses linked to a potential conversion of foreign
denominated mortgages should be immediately reflected in
lenders' results, and cannot be spread over time, PwC's partner
Lukasz Bystrzynski told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
LOT AIRLINE
Poland is seeking to sale a stake in the state-owned airline
Lot to an investor in China, tabloid Fakt reported without
naming any sources.
