DEFICIT

Poland's budget deficit in the first three months of the year stood at 9.6 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion), or 7.1 billion lower than a year ago, after revenues rose 13.3 percent to 76.8 billion thanks to higher value added tax income, Finance Ministry said on Monday.

INTEREST RATES

Marek Chrzanowski, a member of the Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council, says it may raise interest rates, but any such move would probably take time and the bank was maintaining its wait-and-see approach for now.

RAIFFEISEN POLBANK

Austrian Raiffeisen Bank International filed an issue prospectus with the Polish financial regulator KNF, planning to float 15 percent of its local Polbank unit in Warsaw , daily Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying.

ORANGE POLSKA

Polish Orange unit confirmed on Monday its target for full-year core profit after growth in its mobile business in the first quarter helped cushion an expected decline in earnings.

PGE

Poland's largest utility PGE PGE.WA said on Monday it sees its first-quarter net profit at around 0.9 billion zlotys ($230 million) and its core profit EBITDA at around 1.8 billion.

DOM DEVELOPMENT

Housing real estate developer Dom Development plans to give its clients keys to a new record high of roughly 2,500 appartments in 2016 compared to 2,060 appartments last year, the company's chief executive Jaroslaw Szanajca told Rzeczpospolita daily.

