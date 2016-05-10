Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
PEKAO
Poland's second biggest lender and UniCredit unit
reported on Tuesday an 8 percent fall in its first quarter net
profit year-on-year to 573 million zlotys ($147.31 million), as
the newly-imposed bank tax ate into profits.
ING SLASKI
Poland's No.5 lender and ING Groep unit reported on
Tuesday a flat net profit of 259 million zlotys in year-on-year
terms, despite bank tax.
RATING
Poland's Ministry of Justice has proposed changes in the
National Council of the Judiciary that may become another factor
negatively affecting the country's rating, Puls Biznesu daily
said quoting the draft law.
PKO BP
Poland's largest lender plans to put more focus on digital
growth in its new strategy until 2020, which it wants to
announce next month, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted CEO Zbigniew
Jagiello as saying.
LPP
Poland's largest clothes retailer plans to expand its
foothold in Germany with new shops in Berlin, Cologne, Munich
and Hanover, daily Rzeczpoposlita quoted LPP's deputy chief
Slawomir Laboda as saying.
