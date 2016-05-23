Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ORANGE POLSKA

Poland's largest telecoms company, Orange Polska, wants to remain a dividend-paying company even though its core profit and revenue should grow no sooner than in 2018, the group's new chief executive Jean-Francois Fallacher told Reuters.

FINANCIAL STABILITY

As of today, there are no threats to the financial sector's stability or the stability of cooperative banks, member of the financial supervisor KNF and head of the bank guarantee fund, Zdzislaw Sokal, told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

Asked about plans for a conversion of Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys, Sokal said he is a supporter of voluntary action by banks in this respect.

FINANCIAL SUPERVISION

Former central banker Andrzej Kazmierczak is one of the candidates for the next head of the financial supervisor KNF, a government source told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper.

CENTRAL BANK

Poland's central bank governor-designate Adam Glapinski vowed to defend the bank from political interference on Friday and said cutting interest rates further would threaten financial stability.

PZU

Poland's state-run insurer said it plans to pay out a dividend of 2.08 zlotys per share, or 1.8 billion zlotys, from 2015 profit.

GPW

Eastern and central Europe's largest equity market, the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), said it will pay a dividend of 2.36 zlotys per share and plans to keep paying out more than 60 percent of annual profits.

KRUK

Greece's Eurobank said its Romanian and Dutch subsidiaries had agreed to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans worth 170 million euros ($191 million) to a consortium of a World Bank unit IFC and a unit of Poland's largest debt collector Kruk .

PLAY WAY

A video games producer Play Way plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse to gain more popularity and accelerate the business, the company's head Krzysztof Kostkowski told Puls Biznesu daily.

EDF, EPH

Czech energy group EPH has submitted a binding offer to buy a coal-fuelled power plant in Rybnik, south of Poland, from France'e utility EDF, Puls Biznus daily said quoting unnamed sources.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION

The European Commission is expected send its criticisms to Warsaw on Monday as part of the Commission's investigation whether the Polish government is violating rule of law standards in its stand-off with the country's constitutional court.

WIND FARM LAW

Poland's parliament has adpoted a new law saying that wind farms cannot be built closer to homes than ten times the height of the wind turbine, which in practive means about 1.5-2 kilometres.

