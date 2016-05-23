Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
ORANGE POLSKA
Poland's largest telecoms company, Orange Polska,
wants to remain a dividend-paying company even though its core
profit and revenue should grow no sooner than in 2018, the
group's new chief executive Jean-Francois Fallacher told
Reuters.
FINANCIAL STABILITY
As of today, there are no threats to the financial sector's
stability or the stability of cooperative banks, member of the
financial supervisor KNF and head of the bank guarantee fund,
Zdzislaw Sokal, told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
Asked about plans for a conversion of Swiss franc mortgages
into zlotys, Sokal said he is a supporter of voluntary action by
banks in this respect.
FINANCIAL SUPERVISION
Former central banker Andrzej Kazmierczak is one of the
candidates for the next head of the financial supervisor KNF, a
government source told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper.
CENTRAL BANK
Poland's central bank governor-designate Adam Glapinski
vowed to defend the bank from political interference on Friday
and said cutting interest rates further would threaten financial
stability.
PZU
Poland's state-run insurer said it plans to pay out a
dividend of 2.08 zlotys per share, or 1.8 billion zlotys, from
2015 profit.
GPW
Eastern and central Europe's largest equity market, the
Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), said it will pay a dividend of 2.36
zlotys per share and plans to keep paying out more than 60
percent of annual profits.
KRUK
Greece's Eurobank said its Romanian and Dutch subsidiaries
had agreed to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans worth 170
million euros ($191 million) to a consortium of a World Bank
unit IFC and a unit of Poland's largest debt collector Kruk
.
PLAY WAY
A video games producer Play Way plans to debut on the Warsaw
bourse to gain more popularity and accelerate the business, the
company's head Krzysztof Kostkowski told Puls Biznesu daily.
EDF, EPH
Czech energy group EPH has submitted a binding offer to buy
a coal-fuelled power plant in Rybnik, south of Poland, from
France'e utility EDF, Puls Biznus daily said quoting unnamed
sources.
EUROPEAN COMMISSION
The European Commission is expected send its criticisms to
Warsaw on Monday as part of the Commission's investigation
whether the Polish government is violating rule of law standards
in its stand-off with the country's constitutional court.
WIND FARM LAW
Poland's parliament has adpoted a new law saying that wind
farms cannot be built closer to homes than ten times the height
of the wind turbine, which in practive means about 1.5-2
kilometres.
