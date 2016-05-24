Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
RETAIL TAX
Poland plans to impose a progressive, two-rate tax on
retailers, with a tax-free amount of 17 million zlotys ($4.3
million) in monthly revenue, despite possible opposition from
the European Union (EU), the finance ministry said in its latest
draft.
SWISS FRANCS
Poland's outgoing central bank chief Marek Belka said on
Monday that any conversion of the Swiss-franc denominated
mortgages weighing on Polish banks should be done at the zloty's
current market rate.
RAIFFEISEN POLBANK
Polish unit of Raiffeisen suffered a 10 million zloty
($2.53 million) consolidated net loss in the first quarter, but
improved its net profit by 140 percent year-on-year to 144
million zlotys in unconsolidated terms, Rzeczpospolita daily
reported.
PKP CARGO
Polish freight carrier PKP Cargo is running an audit after
the bankruptcy announced by Czech OKD - the main client of Czech
AWT, which PKP Cargo bought last year, daily Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna reported.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
($1 = 3.9586 zlotys)