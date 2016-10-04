Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PZU

Poland's biggest insurer PZU published on Tuesday its new dividend policy assuming payouts of at least 50 percent of its consolidated attributable net profit in 2016-2020.

EDF

France's EDF received one offer for its heating assets in Poland. The only potential buyer is Australian infrastructure fund IFM, Puls Biznesu daily said, without naming its source.

SABMIller

Polish private food group Maspex Wadowice is looking for a financial investor who will support it in its efforts to buy SABMillers Polish assets in a transaction worth 5-7 billion euros ($5.60-7.84 billion), Puls Biznesu said.

P4

Funds such as Blackstone, CVC, Advent International, Warburg Pincus, and APAX are interested in buying Poland's mobile phone operator P4, Puls Biznesu said. The company which uses commercial name Play was put up for sale by its owners Greek Olympia and Island's Novator.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

