Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
DATA
Poland to release November net inflation data at 1300 GMT.
ZLOTY
The weakening of the Polish zloty is temporary as it is
related to investors' deteriorating sentiment towards emerging
markets, Forbes magazine quoted the central bank governor Adam
Glapinski as saying.
AIRLINES
Polish air transport authority PAZP will hike a fee for
planes flying over Poland by 30 percent to 43 euros per one
flight as of January 1, Puls Biznesu daily said.
ASSECO POLAND
Poland's biggest IT company Asseco Poland plans to deliver
its systems to NATO, Puls Biznesu said. The company switched to
the alliance in a search for new business as its hopes for
hundreds of millions of zlotys deals from Polish army faded.
POLL
Poland's ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party is
leading the latest opinion poll conducted in December by
state-run pollster CBOS with 36 percent support, Gazeta Wyborcza
daily said. Former ruling party Civic Platform (PO) has 16
percent, while another liberal opposition Nowoczesna 14 percent.
Anti-system party Kukiz'15 has 7 percent, according to CBOS.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)