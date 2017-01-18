Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
WAGES, EMPLOYMENT DATA
The statistics office is expected to publish corporate wage
and employment data for December at 1300 GMT.
CPI
The economy ministry forecasts consumer prices (CPI) to rise
by 1.8 percent year-on-year in January, Parkiet daily reported.
GAZ-SYSTEM
Poland's gas grid operator Gaz-System and its Danish partner
have finished consultations on procedures needed to show
interest in supply of gas from Denmark to Poland and allow
excess supply to be resold to other countries including Ukraine,
the daily Gazeta Polska Codziennie reported.
COAL MINING
Poland's state-owned mining group Polska Grupa Gornicza
(PGG) will present details of its planned merger with another
state coal mining group Katowicki Holding Weglowy (KHW) by the
end of January, a spokesman for PGG told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
EUROCASH
Distribution firm Eurocash plans further acquisitions after
taking over retail group Eko Holding, a board member of
Eurocash, Jacek Owczarek, told Parkiet daily.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
