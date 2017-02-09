Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
BANK PEKAO
Bank Pekao posted a 13-percent rise in its fourth-quarter
net profit to 495 million zloty ($122.58 million), while
analysts polled had forecast a profit of 483 million zloty.
Pekao plans dividend of 8.68 zloty per share from 2016 profit.
INTEREST RATES
Polish policymakers agree that a wait-and-see monetary
strategy is optimal for now as inflation is expected to
stabilise after rising in early 2017, central bank governor Adam
Glapinski said on Wednesday.
EU CONCERNS
Poland will respond to EU concerns about the rule of law
around Feb. 20, Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said on
Wednesday.
KGHM
Employees at the state-run copper producer KGHM are
demanding a significant pay rise, Parkiet daily reported.
UBER
Some Polish tax offices are planning to intensify tax checks
of drivers co-operating with Uber, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily
reported, adding that the tax office believe the drivers have
avoided to pay due tax due to a lack of a cash registers.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)