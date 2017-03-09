Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

MINING

Banks are opposing government's plans to convert part of the miner KHW's debt into shares, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said without naming it's source.

EC PRESIDENT

Poland's prime minister will go head to head with her 27 European Union peers in Brussels on Thursday in a row over the reappointment of the Polish chairman of their summits that has left the other member states bemused.

PPP

Some 5 percent of all spending in Poland's public sector by 2020 should be done through private-public partnerships, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna cited Deputy Development Minister Witold Slowik as saying.

VAT

First two months of 2017 saw a 40-percent increase in public revenues coming from the value added tax (VAT), but analysts warn the pace will not be kept up for the rest of the year, the daily Puls Biznesu reported.

CITI

Citi plans to increase employment in Poland by about 300 people by the end of the year to meet the demands of the growing business services sector, Puls Biznesu reported, citing Citi's head of human resources in Poland, Kinga Ostrysz.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

