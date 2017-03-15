Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

CORE INFLATION

Poland's central bank is to release its core inflation data for February at 1300 GMT.

PZU

The net profit of Poland's PZU beat expectations in 2016 and stood at 1.95 billion zlotys ($480 million), the company said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the profit at 1.86 billion zlotys.

EURO ADOPTION

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of Poland's ruling PiS party, told Rzeczpospolita daily that adopting the euro would mean that Poland would become permanently consigned to European peripheries. He said Poland could adopt the euro if the country reached 85 percent of Germany's GDP per capita.

NUCLEAR POWER PLANT

The European Commission has suggested that Poland build a nuclear power plant to produce 3.3 GWh from this source by 2035 and 8.2 GWh by 2050, Rzeczpospolita daily reported without naming its sources.

WHIRLPOOL

Whirlpool will open a shared services centre employing 200 people in the Polish city of Lodz, Rzeczpospolita reported.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

