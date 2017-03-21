Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
DEBT
The finance ministry will release supply for the Thursday
bond tender around 1030 on Tuesday.
KONSALNET
China Security & Fire will buy the Polish cash escorting
company Konsalnet from Value4Capital for 110 million euros
($118.38 million), Puls Biznesu daily said.
POLL
56.5 percent of Poles negatively assess President Andrzej
Duda, while 62.3 percent criticise Prime Minister Beata Duda,
according to IBRiS poll published by Rzeczpospolita daily.
ELECTION
The ruling Law and Justice party has decided to limit the
number of terms for local government heads to stop almost two
thirds of present officials from taking part in local elections
scheduled for 2018, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.
RETIREMENT AGE
Cutting the retirement age in Poland does not support the
anticyclical policy that governments should conduct, the World
Bank's representative for Poland and the Baltic states, Carlos
E. Pinerua, was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita.
CAR INSURANCE
Insurance companies will increase car insurance prices again
after they rose 40 percent last year, Gazeta Wyborcza daily
said. The trend is connected to heavy losses that insurance
companies suffered in the car insurance sector.
SUPERMARKETS
Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki proposes to ban
super and hypermarkets from trading every second Sunday,
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.
ASTRA ZENECA
Poland will become Astra Zeneca's biggest centre
coordinating clinical research as the company plans to develop
its present outlet and increase its workforce to around 1,000
people from 400 presently, Rzeczpospolita said.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 0.9292 euros)
(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)