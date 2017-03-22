Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
DINO IPO-DIN.WA
Individual investors' subscriptions to buy the company's
shares offered in IPO start on Wednesday.
COAL
Coal burning power heating plants are having problems with
buying good-quality coal after freezing temperatures last winter
resulted in increased demand for the fuel, Rzeczpospolita daily
said quoting the industry representatives.
TAKEOVERS
Zbigniew Jakubas, a Polish billionaire and investor,
considers buying a company which is listed on a stock exchange
outside Europe, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting the
businessman.
EXATEL
NASK, a research institute controlled by the Ministry of
Digital Affairs, is interested in buying a telecom company
Exatel for the power group PGE, Rzeczpospolita daily
said quoting unnamed sources. Exatel is valued at 428 million
zlotys in PGE books.
T-MOBILE
Adam Sawicki, the CEO of Deutsche Telekom Polish
arm T-Mobile, was replaced with Andreas Maierhofer, after the
unit's market share shrink, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.
