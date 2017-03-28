Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
HELICOPTER TENDER
Polish defence ministry has received offers for 16
helicopters worth about 3 billion zloty ($768.56 million) from
Italy's Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, and Airbus
Helicopters, Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing a
defence ministry statement.
MOODY'S
Rating agency Moody's Investors Service has raised its
forecast for Poland's 2017 gross domestic product growth to 3.2
percent from 2.9 percent previously, the agency said in a
report.
ZLOTY
The Polish zloty currency has hit a 12-month high
against the euro on Monday and remained close to this level on
Tuesday morning, the Reuters system showed.
ASTRAZENECA
AstraZeneca plans to employ over 400 people this year in its
financial, research and human resources centres in Poland, head
of the company's Polish unit Jarek Oleszczuk told Puls Biznesu
daily.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
(Reporting by Warsaw Newsroom)