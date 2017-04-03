Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
MANUFACTURING PMI
Markit will release its manufacturing PMI for Poland at 0700
GMT.
DEBT AND DEFICIT DATA
The statistics office will publish general government debt
and deficit data for 2016 at 1200 GMT.
DEBT
Poland's public debt will amount to less than 50 percent of
the gross domestic product by 2020, Puls Biznesu daily quoted
deputy finance minister as saying.
PKO BP
Poland's biggest lender, the state-run PKO BP, is opening a
unit in the Czech Republic, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting the
bank's representatives.
DINO IPO-DIN.WA
Fund managers expect the initial public offering price of
the retail chain Dino to come at 33.5 zlotys per share, which is
the high end of the range, Parkiet daily said.
COAL
Bondholders at Polish troubled coal miner KHW, including BZ
WBK, BNP Paribas and PKO BP, did not agree to convert the
miner's debt to equity but approved a plan to postpone the bond
buyout deadline by 5 years, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.
ECONOMY
Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is
visiting the U.S on Monday and Tuesday to discuss, among other
issues, potential liquefied natural gas supplies to Poland,
Gazeta Polska Codziennie daily said.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)