ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MANUFACTURING PMI

Markit will release its manufacturing PMI for Poland at 0700 GMT.

DEBT AND DEFICIT DATA

The statistics office will publish general government debt and deficit data for 2016 at 1200 GMT.

DEBT

Poland's public debt will amount to less than 50 percent of the gross domestic product by 2020, Puls Biznesu daily quoted deputy finance minister as saying.

PKO BP

Poland's biggest lender, the state-run PKO BP, is opening a unit in the Czech Republic, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting the bank's representatives.

DINO IPO-DIN.WA

Fund managers expect the initial public offering price of the retail chain Dino to come at 33.5 zlotys per share, which is the high end of the range, Parkiet daily said.

COAL

Bondholders at Polish troubled coal miner KHW, including BZ WBK, BNP Paribas and PKO BP, did not agree to convert the miner's debt to equity but approved a plan to postpone the bond buyout deadline by 5 years, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

ECONOMY

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is visiting the U.S on Monday and Tuesday to discuss, among other issues, potential liquefied natural gas supplies to Poland, Gazeta Polska Codziennie daily said.

