GOVERNMENT
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Polish ruling Law and
Justice party (PiS), is in favour of a wider government
reshuffle that may take place before the summer holiday,
Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed PiS politicians.
PKO BP
Poland's biggest bank PKO BP expects "strong, single-digit
growth" in 2017 profit, excluding potential one-offs,
Rzeczpospolita daily quoted the bank's CEO as saying.
GRUPA AZOTY, ACRON
Russia's Acron, which has almost 20 percent of the shares in
Poland's chemical company Azoty, has classified the stake as
assets available to sell, Parkiet daily quoted Acron's board
Chairman Alexander Popov as saying.
DINO IPO-DIN.WA
Polish retail chain Dino will release the final price in its
initial public offering, which may be the biggest in Warsaw in
the past few years.
LNG
Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's ongoing visit to
the United States may prepare ground for future agreements on
the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Poland's LNG
terminal at the Baltic Sea, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.
WARSAW BOURSE
The financial market watchdog KNF wants to set stricter
requirements for Warsaw stock exchange CEO candidates, Puls
Biznesu daily said quoting the bourse's spokesman.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
