INTEREST RATE DECISION
The central bank is expected to publish its monthly interest
rate decision on Wednesday.
DINO IPO-DIN.WA
Polish retail chain Dino Polska has priced its initial
public offering (IPO) at 34.5 zlotys per share for institutions
and 33.5 zlotys for individual investors, the company said on
Wednesday.
GRUPA AZOTY PULAWY,
Pulawy, a unit of state-run chemicals group Azoty, has
decided to build a 90-100 MW coal-burning power plant unit
instead of 400 MW gas-fuelled unit which had been planned
earlier, Puls Biznesu daily said.
ORANGE,
Orange' Polish unit will look at the progress of its
investment plan at the end of this year and then decide on
whether to pay out a dividend for 2017 or not, Rzeczpospolita
daily quoted France's Orange CEO as saying.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)