Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): DATA Poland's statistics office will publish its employment and wages data for January at 1300 GMT. KGHM Europe's No.2 copper producer traded at a 5-week high on Monday after its chief executive officer hinted the Polish miner's net profit guidance for this year might be higher than the market forecast. ORANGE Polish Orange unit will take part in the upcoming auction for new mobile broadband frequencies in Poland, but will not buy it at any price, Orange's European chief Benoit Scheen told daily Puls Biznesu. GRUPA LOTOS Poland's No.2 oil refiner set its 2014 oil production goal at 550,000 tonnes, with the annual capacity target of 1.2 billion tonnes by 2015-2016 still intact, daily Parkiet quoted the group's CEO Pawel Olechnowicz as saying. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX