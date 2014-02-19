Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
PKO BP
Poland's No.1 lender will create a leasing company in Sweden
to provide services for Polish bus producer Solaris. In the
future, the bank plans regular leasing operations in Sweden and
on other foreign markets, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
COPPER MINING
Polish Security Agency (ABW) will investigate why two
concessions for copper mining in Poland were granted to
Canadian-owned Miedzi Copper and not Poland's state-controlled
KGHM, Polish prime minister was quoted as saying by
Puls Biznesu daily.
REAL ESTATE
Warsaw-listed real estate firm Marvipol, among
other companies, may be interested in acquiring a 24-percent or
80-million zloty stake in debt-laden Polish developer Polnord
, Parkiet daily reported without citing any sources.
mBANK
The Polish lender plans to sell its insurance arm BRE
Ubezpieczenia. The bank has sent out invitations to place bids
to key market players in Poland, including PZU, AXA
, Allianz, Ergo Hestia and Generali, Puls
Biznesu daily reported.
