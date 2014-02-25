Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): RWE Utility RWE never had any plans to exit Poland and views it as a very important, one may even say strategic, market, the deputy head of the Polish subsidiary of RWE, Janusz Moroz, told the Rzeczpospolita daily. T-MOBILE AND ALIOR BANK Mobile operator T-Mobile Polska said it will introduce banking services to its offer in cooperation with Alior Bank, said Miroslav Rakowski, chief executive of T-Mobile Polska, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported on Tuesday. ORANGE POLSKA Poland's largest telecom and France's Orange unit said it would replace Chief Finanacial Officer Jacques de Galzain with insider Maciej Nowohonski. T-MOBILE The German telecom's Polish mobile unit aims for top spot among local rivals in terms of revenue as soon as this year, state agency PAP quoted the unit's CEO as saying. KERNEL A unit of the Warsaw-listed, Ukrainian agricultural holding opened a $80-million credit line with Ukrainian and European banks to finance its 2014 crop plan, Kernel said. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX