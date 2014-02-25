Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
RWE
Utility RWE never had any plans to exit Poland and views it
as a very important, one may even say strategic, market, the
deputy head of the Polish subsidiary of RWE, Janusz Moroz, told
the Rzeczpospolita daily.
T-MOBILE AND ALIOR BANK
Mobile operator T-Mobile Polska said it will introduce
banking services to its offer in cooperation with Alior Bank,
said Miroslav Rakowski, chief executive of T-Mobile Polska,
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported on Tuesday.
ORANGE POLSKA
Poland's largest telecom and France's Orange unit
said it would replace Chief Finanacial Officer Jacques de
Galzain with insider Maciej Nowohonski.
T-MOBILE
The German telecom's Polish mobile unit aims for top spot
among local rivals in terms of revenue as soon as this year,
state agency PAP quoted the unit's CEO as saying.
KERNEL
A unit of the Warsaw-listed, Ukrainian agricultural holding
opened a $80-million credit line with Ukrainian and European
banks to finance its 2014 crop plan, Kernel said.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX