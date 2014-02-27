Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): EUROPEAN ELECTIONS Prime Minister Donald Tusk remains in the race for a high-profile EU job, despite several denials from his press office, daily Rzeczpospolita reported. CYFROWY POLSAT New channels and higher per-user revenue in pay TV helped Poland's biggest media group report a larger than expected rise in fourth-quarter net profit, it said on Thursday. ALIOR The Polish mid-sized lender expects changes in bancassurance accounting to boost its 2013 net profit by around 18 million zlotys, Alior said in a statement. GRUPA AZOTY Poland's top chemicals group estimates its 2013 net profit at 713 million zlotys on sales of 9.82 billion, after its Pulawy unit reported a 70-percent dip in second-half net profit to 37 million due to falling fertiliser prices. PHN The Polish real-estate holding posted a 99-million zloty net profit in 2013, the company said in a statement, compared to a 170-million net loss the previous year. PHN also said it will pay the entire profit out in dividend. EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT More than half of Poles, 51 percent, trust the European Parliament, a Eurobarometer survey showed, quoted by daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. For comparison, only 19 percent of Poles trust their own government and 17 percent trust the Lower House Sejm. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0213 Polish zlotys)