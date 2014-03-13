Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): TIRE FACTORY Korean tire producer Nexen Tire mulls the construction of a new factory in the city of Ujezd in the Lower Silesia region. The investment may be worth 1.5 billion zlotys ($493.32 million) and could create 2000 jobs, Puls Biznesu daily reported citing a source close to the investment. The investor is also considering to locate this factory in the Czech Republic and is to take a decision by the end of March. PKN ORLEN Poland's largest oil refiner PKN Orlen may make further acquisitions of exploration and extraction companies in 2014, most likely in the U.S., Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported. The chief executive of Orlen Upstream, Wieslaw Prugar, said that Orlen in analysing five such projects, adding that the company did not plan to buy any more drilling concessions in Poland. GRUPA AZOTY Zaklady Azotowe Kedzierzyn, a subsidiary of Poland's top chemical company Grupa Azoty, plans to construct a small power plant with Skotan worth about 60 million zlotys, Parkiet daily reported. The plant would produce electricity by burning waste gases at the Kedzierzyn plant. BUDIMEX Poland's largest builder Budimex plans to pay out a dividend of 302.5 million zlotys ($99.49 million), or 11.85 zlotys per share, from its 2013 profit, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Last year, Budimex paid out a dividend of 112 million zlotys. WIELTON Semi-trailer producer Wielton, whose shares fell about a third on worries over the impact of the Ukrainian crisis on its sales, said the conflict east of Poland's borders did not have a significant impact on its results, Wielton's chief executive Andrzej Szczepek told Parkiet daily. JSW Management at Poland's JSW JSW.WA, the European Union's largest coking coal producer, said on Wednesday it would recommend no dividend payout from its 2013 profit. EU-UKRAINE The European Union will probably sign the political part of its association agreement with Ukraine next week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0406 Polish zlotys)