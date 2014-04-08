Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PARTY PREFERENCES Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) led the ruling Civic Platform (PO) by a comfortable distance in an opinion poll published by the Rzeczpospolita daily on Tuesday. ORANGE POLSKA Orange Polska attracted around 6,000 net subscribers from other mobile operators in the first quarter, according to the Parkiet financial daily. Earlier former telecom monopoly was losing thousands of clients per quarter. PORK EMBARGO Polish exporters lose up to 10 million zlotys ($3.29 million) a day due to the pork embargo introduced by several countries amid concerns that African swine fever (ASF) might spread from wild boars to farmed pigs, Parkiet said on Tuesday quoting Polish meat producers lobby. VISTULA Clothes maker Vistula still considers re-listing of its jewellery arm W.Kruk, Vistula CEO Grzegorz Pilch said in an interview with Parkiet. LOT One of Poland airports' trade unions has asked the European Commission to block the help that Polish government wants to grant to the struggling national career LOT, Rzeczpospolita daily said. RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES Polish government will discuss on Tuesday long-awaited renewable energy sources bill, according to Parkiet. TAXES The finance ministry plans no changes to the tax system ahead of the 2015 elections, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote, quoting an unnamed ministry official. The ministry had considered earlier unifying Poland's value added VAT tax brackets at one, 17- or 18-percent level, the newspaper also wrote. Poland now has three VAT levels - 5, 8 and 23 percent, with the effective tax rate estimated at 18 percent. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0364 Polish Zlotys)