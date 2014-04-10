Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
HP
Hewlett-Packard agreed to pay $108 million to resolve
wide-ranging U.S. government investigations into whether some of
its foreign units bribed government officials to obtain
lucrative contracts, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.
RATES
Poland will stick to its plan to keep interest rates on hold
until at least the third quarter of the year even though
inflation remains very low, its central bank governor said on
Wednesday.
PKN ORLEN
Poland's largest refiner plans to buy Czech state-owned Mero
and Cepro, which own oil pipelines and storages, daily Parkiet
quoted Czech media as saying.
JSW
European Union's largest coking cole producer may within
days sign an initial deal with local Polish rival KW to buy the
Knurow-Szczyglowice coal mine to aid a fellow state-controlled
company fianancially, daily Parkiet said.
LOTOS
Dubai Drydocks World will enter the tender to refurbish a
Baltic oil platform for Polish refiner Grupa Lotos's
upstream arm, daily Puls Biznesu reported.
POLL
Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) led the conservative Law
and Justice Party (PiS) by two percentage points in an opinion
poll published late on Wednesday.
Support for PO rose by four percentage points since March 19
to 31 percent, while support for PiS fell by two percentage
points to 29 percent, according to the results of the poll
conducted by Millward Brown.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX