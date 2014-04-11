Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
NETIA
Parkiet daily reported citing unnamed sources that it were
Third Avenue funds that sold a 7.2-percent stake in telecoms
firm Netia on Thursday. Parkiet added that further sales are
likely.
PGNiG
Gas monopoly PGNiG is dismissing chief executives of its
subsidiaries PGNiG Technologie, Exalo Drilling and Polska Spóka
Gazownictwa as part of a restructuring plan, the Rzeczpospolita
newspaper reported.
C/A
The central bank will publish current account data for
February at 1200 GMT.
WINDOW AND DOORS PRODUCERS
Poland's window and doors producers, one of Europe's
largest, may be able to increase their sales by 10 percent this
year thanks to improving foreign sales and a rebound in the
local market, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
UKRAINIAN DEBTS
The value of debt payments in arrears due by Ukrainian
companies to Polish businesses has risen rapidly as a result of
the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Puls Biznesu
daily reported.
The value of these payments has risen to 30 million zlotys
($9.98 million) at the end of March from about 7 million in
November 2013, the daily reported citing data from credit
insurance agency KUKE.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.0052 Polish Zlotys)