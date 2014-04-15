Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): DATA Poland's statistics office releases inflation data for March at 1200 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect prices to have risen 0.7 percent year-on-year last month. ARMY Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his defence minister will be travelling to the U.S. this week to talk about arms purchases and faster modernisation of the army, daily Gazeta Wyborcza wrote. Tusk said that he wants Poland's military capability to be "clearly bigger" thanks to the Americans, the newspaper added. CORPORATE LOANS Corporate loans rose the fastest in five years in the first three months of the year, according to daily Rzeczpospolita, signalling a strong pick-up in investments that could underpin the economic recovery. ALIOR Polish mid-sized Lender Alior Bank, which will work with mobile phone operator T-Mobile in offering banking services, wants to double the number of its retail clients in the next four years, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote. COOPERATIVE BANKS The first Polish credit union, known under the acronym of SKOK, could be taken over by a commercial bank in the first half of 2014, deputy head of the banking watchdog Wojciech Kwasniak told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview. AMREST Amrest, a fast-food chain operator, may be planning to buy several hundreds restaurants in Spain, daily Parkiet wrote, citing Spanish newspapers. The potential value of the transaction is estimated at 250 million euros, the paper also said. MICHELIN France's tyremaker Michelin wants to invest 400 million zlotys in its Polish tire production unit, daily Gazeta Wyborcza wrote. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) ($1 = 3.0106 Polish Zlotys)