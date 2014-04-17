Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PZU
Central and eastern Europe largest insurer PZU said it
bought from British rival RSA insurance companies based
in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for 258 million euros, pending
some possible adjustments.
KGHM
Poland's daily Parkiet quotes KGHM chief executive as saying
in Chilean media that copper prices will likely be in the range
of $6,000-$6,400 per tonne in the next two years.
He was also quoted as saying that the cash cost of copper
production in the Sierra Gorda mine in Chile will amount to $1.6
per pound over a period of more than two decades.
PGNIG
Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG said on Wednesday its natural
gas sales likely amounted to 4.9 billion cubic metres in the
first quarter of 2014, down from 5.6 billion a year
earlier.
SCANMED
Life Healthcare, a hospital operator from South
Africa, has purchased 57 percent of smaller Polish rival Scanmed
Multimedis for nearly 65 million zlotys ($21.39 million) from
the Black Lion fund, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
ENTERPRISE INVESTORS
Private equity fund Enterprise Investors is working on a
couple of deals and will announce within the next 2-3 month
whether it managed to close them, Jacek Siwicki, the head of the
fund told, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
DATA
Polish statistics office releases industrial output and PPI
data for March at 1200 GMT. Analysts expect output to have grown
by 6.4 percent year-on-year. For more forecasts check
Also at 1200 GMT, the central bank releases minutes from its
Monetary Policy Council meeting held earlier in April.
