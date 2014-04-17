Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PZU Central and eastern Europe largest insurer PZU said it bought from British rival RSA insurance companies based in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for 258 million euros, pending some possible adjustments. KGHM Poland's daily Parkiet quotes KGHM chief executive as saying in Chilean media that copper prices will likely be in the range of $6,000-$6,400 per tonne in the next two years. He was also quoted as saying that the cash cost of copper production in the Sierra Gorda mine in Chile will amount to $1.6 per pound over a period of more than two decades. PGNIG Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG said on Wednesday its natural gas sales likely amounted to 4.9 billion cubic metres in the first quarter of 2014, down from 5.6 billion a year earlier. SCANMED Life Healthcare, a hospital operator from South Africa, has purchased 57 percent of smaller Polish rival Scanmed Multimedis for nearly 65 million zlotys ($21.39 million) from the Black Lion fund, Puls Biznesu daily reported. ENTERPRISE INVESTORS Private equity fund Enterprise Investors is working on a couple of deals and will announce within the next 2-3 month whether it managed to close them, Jacek Siwicki, the head of the fund told, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily. DATA Polish statistics office releases industrial output and PPI data for March at 1200 GMT. Analysts expect output to have grown by 6.4 percent year-on-year. For more forecasts check Also at 1200 GMT, the central bank releases minutes from its Monetary Policy Council meeting held earlier in April. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 0.7243 Euros) ($1 = 3.0385 Polish Zlotys)