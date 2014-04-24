Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): DATA Poland's statistics office will publish unemployment and retail sales data for March at 0800 GMT. PKN Operating profit at Poland's biggest refiner fell by a fourth in the first quarter on the back of lower refining margins, coming in above expectations, it said on Thursday. EMPIK Polish Empik Media & Fashion is seeking to sell its language school business, launching what could be a series of brand sell-outs at the struggling company, Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying. BAN FOR POLISH APPLES Russia threatens that it may ban import of Polish apples claiming that they contain high amount of pesticides, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported, quoting Russian veterniary watchdog. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX