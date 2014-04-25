Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): ORANGE POLSKA Poland's largest telecom operator Orange Polska more than tripled its net profit in the first quarter of this year and beat market expectations thanks to a one-off boost from the sale of its web unit, it said on Friday. The French Orange unit showed a bottom line of 271 million zlotys ($89.2 million), boosted by around 180 million zlotys from the sale of Poland's No.2 web portal. Analysts had pegged the net profit at 223 million. PGE Poland's biggest energy firm will invest 253 million zlotys in a wind farm near Koszalin, in northern Poland. The wind farm will be constructed by Spanish firm Aldesa, Rzeczpospolita daily wrote. PKP Poland's railway carrier plans to find investors for its PKP Energetyka and TK Telekom units this year, with bourse debut for the group's PKP Intercity arm planned no sooner than in 2017, PKP's CEO told daily Parkiet. CIECH Polish treasury ministry is sending signals to one of Poland's wealthiest men Jan Kulczyk he will have to raise his bid for the country's chemicals maker Ciech to buy the company, daily Puls Biznesu reported. The original 1.03 billion zloty ($339.1 million) ends on Friday. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0377 Polish Zlotys)