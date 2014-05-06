Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): COPPER MINING Copper mining company MiedziCopper plans to spend 160 million zlotys ($52.81 million) on exploring copper deposits in Poland in 2014, the chief executive of the company, Lyle Braaten, told the Rzeczpospolita daily. MSCI Poland Analysts at Trigon DM and Wood brokerages expect that companies LPP and Getin Noble Bank may enter the MSCI Poland index during its reshuffle, which is to be announced on May 14, the Parkiet daily reported. INTEGRATED CEE GAS MARKET It would take up to 6 years to create an integrated gas market in central and eastern Europe, but its size could reach 40 billion cubic meters a year, the chief executive of energy exchange Towarowa Gielda Energii told the Rzeczpospolita daily. PKN ORLEN The Lithuanian subsidiary of Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen has received an offer from Lithuanian railways to pay 10 percent less for access to the railway network, but in return for a 12.9 percent increase in railway transport fees, the Parkiet daily reported citing a letter sent by PKN to the Lithuanian press. OECD OECD will publish its new forecasts for the Polish economy at 0900 GMT. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0295 Polish Zlotys)