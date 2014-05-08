Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PKN
TriOil Resources, the Canadian upstream unit of Poland's top
oil refiner, PKN Orlen PKN.WA, bought its local rival Birchill
Exploration, making good on the promise to buy oil production
assets to increase profitability, PKN said on Thursday.
FIAT
The Italian auto maker wants to start production of its
all-new B-class car in its Polish factory in Tychy, southern
Poland. By the end of 2017 Fiat wants to invest 2.36 billion
zlotys ($784.09 million) in Tychy, the daily Puls Biznesu said.
RATES
Poland's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at their
all-time low of 2.5 percent on Wednesday and said they would
remain at that level at least until the end of the third
quarter.
Governor Marek Belka reiterated that it was too early to say
how significant the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict would
have on the Polish economy this year.
CIECH
Poland's treasury minister said on Wednesday that the price
offered for the state's stake in chemical group Ciech by
Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk does not reflect the market's
valuation and the company's potential.
BOGDANKA
The Polish coal miner posted an 11-percent fall in first
quarter net profit to 62 million zlotys ($20.6 million) as the
company was unable to offset falling coal prices with higher
sales and cost cuts, Bogdanka said on Thursday.
NETIA
Polish mint Mennica Polska, controlled by Polish
businessman Zbigniew Jakubas, would be interested in buying more
shares in telecom operator Netia, daily Parkiet quoted Mennica's
Chief Executive Grzegorz Zambrzycki.
PENSIONS
Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Wednesday that the
government's decision to extend the retirement age to 67 years
was consistent with the Constitution, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
daily said.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's biggest media group Cyfrowy Polsat said it
finalized its last year's 6.15 billion zlotys purchase of local
mobile operator Polkomtel.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.0099 Polish Zlotys)