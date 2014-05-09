Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PGNiG

Poland's dominant gas firm PGNiG said on Friday its first-quarter net profit rose 10 percent year-on-year to 1.18 billion zlotys ($391 million), despite concerns that a mild winter had reduced demand for energy.

BANK HANDLOWY

Citigroup's Polish unit said on Friday its net profit in the first quarter fell by almost a third to 248 million zlotys, hit by lower net interest income in the face of record-low interest rates environment.

BOGDANKA

Polish coal miner, which disappointed with results below market forecasts, reiterated it expects a mid-single digit fall in coal prices this year, Parkiet daily said.

CCC

The largest Polish shoe ratailer wants to spend 260 million zlotys within two years to open new shops and expand its logistic centre, daily Parkiet reported.

