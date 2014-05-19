Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
STATE BANK BGK
The state bank BGK plans to sign credit agreements worth
about 11 billion zlotys this year, twice as much as in 2013, as
part of the state investment programme Polish Investments, the
bank's chief executive Dariusz Kacprzyk told the Gazeta Wyborcza
daily.
WAGES AND EMPLOYMENT
The state statistics office will publish corporate wages and
employment data for April at 1200 GMT.
LPP
Poland's largest clothing company LPP plans to increase its
dividend by 10 percent annually and hopes to return to revenue
growth of 25 percent, the company's chief executive Marek
Piechocki told the Parkiet daily.
IK INVESTMENT PARTNERS FUND
The Swedish private equity fund IK Investments plans to
spend part of 1.1 billion euros ($1.51 billion) from its new
fund among others in Poland over the next four years, the fund's
chief executive Bjorn Saven told the Puls Biznesu Daily.
He added that the fund is focusing on light industry,
especially healthcare and food processing firms.
