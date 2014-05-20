Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
OUTPUT AND PPI
The state statistics office will publish industrial output
and producer prices data for April at 1200 GMT.
ABRIS
Equity fund Abris is launching arbitration proceedings
against Poland and is demanding several hundred euros in
compensation after Polish regulator KNF deprived it from its
voting rights in the small FM Bank PBP, Gazeta Wyborcza daily
reported.
PORK EMBARGO
Ukraine will lift an embargo for pork imports from Europe,
including Poland, on May 28, according to the Ukrainian
agriculture minister, Gazeta Wyborcza said. Poland wants Ukraine
to lift its embargo on beef too.
ENTERPRISE INVESTORS
Nu-Med, a company belonging to the Poland's biggest equity
fund Enterprise Investors, wants to invest 300 million zlotys
($98.25 million) to create X-ray therapy centres, Puls Biznesu
daily said.
AD MARKET
Polish advertising market will grow by 0.9-1.2 percent to
7.08 billion zlotys in 2014, media house Starlink estimated, the
Rzeczpospolita daily reported. In the first quarter, advertising
spending rose by 0.9 percent to 1.59 billion zlotys.
OPEL
General Motors will invest 150 million euros in its Polish
car factory in the southern city of Gliwice after it has decided
to close the company's factory in the German town of Bochum, the
Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
PGE
National Appeals Chamber will decide on Friday whether
Poland's biggest energy firm PGE treated equally bidders in the
4-billion zloty tender for the construction of the block in its
power plant Elektrownia Turow, the Rzeczpospolita daily
reported.
